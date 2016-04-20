UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash along I-84 in Oregon

PENDLETON, OR - The Walla Walla County Coroner has identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 as 80-year-old Richard Hutchins of Chicago, Illinois.

_______________

PREVIOUS:

PENDLETON, OR - The Walla Walla County Coroner is working to identify a man killed in a motorcycle accident on interstate 84.



Oregon State Police say the man crashed into a guardrail around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday about 8 miles east of Pendleton.



Paramedics flew him to Saint Mary's Hospital in Walla Walla where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.



OSP was assisted at the scene by Umatilla Tribal Fire and Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation.