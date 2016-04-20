Bill passed to help ensure future water for Yakima Valley - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Bill passed to help ensure future water for Yakima Valley

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE, WA (AP) - A bill to ensure the future water supply of the arid but fertile Yakima River Basin has passed the U.S. Senate.
    
The measure passed the Senate on Wednesday and now must be reconciled with the House energy bill in the next few months. That's according to U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.
    
The bill would restore historic fish runs blocked for more than a century and help prevent future droughts for farmers and communities in the Yakima River Basin.
    
The Yakima River supports a $4 billion agricultural economy, provides hiking, camping, fishing, and boating opportunities, and has sustained the Yakama Nation for millennia.
    
The bill would relieve droughts for farmers and communities through improved water infrastructure. It would restore one of the largest sockeye salmons runs in the lower 48 states.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   