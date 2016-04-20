Bill passed to help ensure future water for Yakima Valley

SPOKANE, WA (AP) - A bill to ensure the future water supply of the arid but fertile Yakima River Basin has passed the U.S. Senate.



The measure passed the Senate on Wednesday and now must be reconciled with the House energy bill in the next few months. That's according to U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.



The bill would restore historic fish runs blocked for more than a century and help prevent future droughts for farmers and communities in the Yakima River Basin.



The Yakima River supports a $4 billion agricultural economy, provides hiking, camping, fishing, and boating opportunities, and has sustained the Yakama Nation for millennia.



The bill would relieve droughts for farmers and communities through improved water infrastructure. It would restore one of the largest sockeye salmons runs in the lower 48 states.