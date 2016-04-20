Living Green: New Electric Car Chargers in Downtown Yakima

Yakima, WA - The first electric car charging stations have been installed in Downtown Yakima. The two charging stations were put in on Monday, April 18th, and are right in front of Leading Force Energy and Design Center on 3rd Street and Yakima Avenue.

The Leading Force Energy and Design Center opened up it's doors in December of 2014. The business is all about creating green healthy homes and living environments.

Leading Force Energy and Design Center Owner, Steve Weise, tells NBC Right Now its all about being environmentally conscious and keeping Yakima up to date with the changes going on in the world.

With the demand for electric cars on the rise and so many people already driving electric cars, Weise says he hopes the new installation will help more people driving through the area, feel comfortable to stop in and check out Yakima while they charge up.

"We love our town and we want to stay with the times. On a regular (electric) car and you're here and your battery is low its going to be a two hour charge, that's a perfect amount of time to walk around and see Yakima," said Weise.

Along with their new charging stations, leading force all about green living. By working with local contractors, Leading Force builds 100% net zero, healthy green homes, and aims to use only items that have no off-gas, created by chemical processing.

Leading Force offers solar panels, solar hot water, and furnishing for homes created by recycled materials.

