800-yard-long drug tunnel found between Mexico and San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Federal officials in San Diego say they have discovered an 800-yard-long secret tunnel under the U.S.-Mexico border, resulting in the seizure of more than a ton of cocaine and seven tons of marijuana.



The U.S. attorney's office said Wednesday that the tunnel extends from a house in Tijuana, Mexico, to a fenced lot in a San Diego industrial area.



The tunnel was equipped with a rail system, ventilation, lights and a large elevator.



The tunnel exit on the U.S. side is about 3 feet wide and was covered by a trash bin. About 500 yards of the tunnel are on the U.S. side of the border.



Officials say six people were arrested in San Diego on Friday and charged with crimes involving drugs and construction of the tunnel.

