North Cascades Highway to reopen Friday

WINTHROP, Wash. (AP) - The North Cascades Highway will reopen at 11 a.m. on Friday, a week earlier than predicted when the snow clearing work began last month.



Washington state Department of Transportation crews began clearing State Route 20 on March 17.



The mid-morning reopening allows the crew time to sweep the entire 37-mile winter closure zone for sand, rocks and debris, clear any snow from below avalanche chutes, and apply sand or deicer as needed.

