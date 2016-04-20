North Cascades Highway to reopen Friday - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

North Cascades Highway to reopen Friday

WINTHROP, Wash. (AP) - The North Cascades Highway will reopen at 11 a.m. on Friday, a week earlier than predicted when the snow clearing work began last month.
    
Washington state Department of Transportation crews began clearing State Route 20 on March 17.
    
The mid-morning reopening allows the crew time to sweep the entire 37-mile winter closure zone for sand, rocks and debris, clear any snow from below avalanche chutes, and apply sand or deicer as needed.

