Stunning Mount Rainier photo to become postage stamp

WASHINGTON - A stunning star trail photograph of Mount Rainier will soon become a postage stamp.

The image is made from 200 images and will celebrate Washington’s Mount Rainier as the 13th of 16 Forever Stamp images to celebrate the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary.



The stamp image is the creation of Matt Dieterich of Pittsburgh, PA. “This night was one I will never forget,” said Dieterich, who worked at Mount Rainier last year “After working with visitors at the Mount Rainier astronomy program on June 22, 2015, I noticed there was an aurora, so I drove down to Reflection Lake to capture it.”

“The location was perfect as it contained a view of Mount Rainier and water for reflections,” he continued. “To create this star trails image I took 200 photos in a two-hour window between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. with my Nikon D750 and 24mm lens set at F/1.4 and ISO 5000. Since the Earth is rotating, each 8-sec. exposure shows stars at slightly different locations. When the photos are combined into one image the stars create a circular pattern around the North Star, which is just out of view at the top of the image. The pink aurora spread throughout the background sky. Mountaineers can be seen with their white headlamps climbing Mount Rainier on the right side of the volcano.”

“To capture star trails photos just like this,” he added, “all you need is a digital single lens reflex camera, a wide angle lens, tripod and shutter release cable. So what are you waiting for? Grab your gear and get out under the stars!"

The new Forever Stamps will be issued June 2.

Here are other National Park Forever Stamps previewed:

Acadia National Park,

Arches National Park,

Assateague Island National Seashore,

Bandelier National Monument,

Carlsbad Caverns National Park

Everglades National Park

Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve

Grand Canyon National Park

Gulf Islands National Seashore

Haleakala National Park

Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens

Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park.