Stevens County Sheriff's Office looking for murder suspect believed to be in eastern Washington

COLVILLE, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of murdering a 68-year-old man and then stealing his car.

A house fire was reported at a home about 8 miles north of Colville on April 15. The house was not located within any fire district so Stevens County Deputies and the Department of Natural Resources responded. Deputies say 30-year-old Morgan L. Beadle, a relative of the occupant of the home, 68-year-old Timothy Roberts, reported the fire. Roberts was not found inside the home.

Beadle was later located driving Roberts' 2004 Silver Chevy Cavalier. He gave detectives a statement, but they did not have probable cause to hold him.

Three days after the fire, Roberts' body was found a short distance away from the home. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office determined his death to be a homicide and an arrest warrant was issued for Morgan Beadle for First Degree Murder. They are currently looking for him. He is 6'4", 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He may also be wearing glasses.

Captain Andy Harbolt with the Stevens County Sheriff's Office says they have recovered the car Beadle was previously driving.

Detectives say Beadle is homeless, but is believed to be in the Colville or Spokane area. If you have seen him or had any contact with him, you're asked to call the Stevens County Sheriff's Office at 509-572-0947 or 509-684-2555 or your local law enforcement agency.