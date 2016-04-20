Walla Walla food truck restaurant voted best in the nation

WALLA WALLA, WA. -- It might look like just a gas station on the outside, but don't be fooled, when you walk inside the convenience store, you're stepping into an award winning, gourmet restaurant.

Po' boys and fish and chips are about the last thing you'd want to order from normal gas stations, but not this one.

"I would say that our food that we do out of here would be considered global street food," Andrae Bopp said.

Andrae's Kitchen is the brain child of Andrae Bopp. It started out as a successful food truck. In 2012, the Cenex Convenience Store offered them a permanent location.

"It's one of those things where I asked everybody I knew if they thought it would be a good idea to move in here and nobody thought it was a good idea except me," Andrae Bopp said.

Three years later and the kitchen is like controlled chaos at lunch time. Meanwhile outside at the smoker, is where their tasty meats are created. Andrae's loyal customers love the finished product.

"It's just delicious, they throw on a ton of sauce and that's what I like," Jeremy Kruger, a student at Whitman College said.

"I think the food here is some of the best in Walla Walla for sure," Troy Warwick, who lives in Walla Walla said. "Every time we come there's something new on the menu."

"We have heard about this place," Tom Formeller, who traveled from Jacksonville, Oregon said. "We had the clam chowder which was amazing. The voodoo fries, to die for!"

In fact, they love it so much they voted Andrae's Kitchen the best food truck turned into a restaurant in the country! And Andrae's beat out some tough, big time competition.

"You have to thank Walla Walla and everybody here because we were the smallest geographical area up against Chicago and Baltimore and Florida and Calgary and Los Angeles," Andrae said.

Andrae plans to keep embracing his unusual location.

"They walk in with kind of a low expectation because you're walking into a gas station and then they leave and they're just like, what just happened in there?" Andrae said with a smile.

And plans to keep producing food that you can only find, inside a gas station.

If you want to check out Andrae's Kitchen, they're open Monday through Saturday 6am-8pm and Sunday 6am-4pm. We're also trying to see if we can convince Andrae to bring his food truck down to our Kennewick station in the next couple weeks so keep and eye out for that.