Explosion causes 2.1-magnitude earthquake in Selah

SELAH, WA - USGS in Washington said that an "explosion" caused a 2.1-magnitude earthquake in the town of Selah in central Washington.

No other details were available.

However, the explosion is near the Rowley Quarry where quarry operator Granite Northwest mines for rock used for regional road construction. 

The explosion happened just after 4 p.m. about 1.2 miles east-southeast of Selah. 

    •   