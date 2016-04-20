Hazmat Crew called in for mysterious 55-gallon drum leaking unkn - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Hazmat Crew called in for mysterious 55-gallon drum leaking unknown liquid on road

Posted: Updated:

COLLEGE PLACE, WA. -- Firefighters took every precaution early Wednesday morning, shutting down a busy intersection and calling in the hazmat crew to deal with a mysterious 55-gallon drum that was found leaking on the side of the road, just a mile away from the veteran's medical center.

Firefighters first received reports of a white, 55-gallon drum on the side of Poplar Street near Myra Road. Captain John Knowles said when crews arrived, about a gallon of liquid had already leaked onto the road. After a chemicals test, it was determined that the liquid was a weak acid. The big problem was the storm drain not too far away. 

"The main concern here is an unknown product 25-feet away from a storm drain," Captain John Knowles with the Walla Walla Fire Department said. That's the main concern for the public. So it was done safely and efficiently and everybody went home."

Firefighters stopped the liquid before it got to the storm drain and the hazmat crew removed the drum. It's unclear how the drum even got there. It may have fallen off one of the many trucks who use Poplar Street. 

So far, no one has claimed the drum as it sits at the hazardous waste facility. Crews are still working to figure out what kind of liquid leaked onto the roadway.
 

