Southridge High School announces next principal

KENNEWICK, WA – Kennewick School District announced that Molly Hamaker-Teals will be the next principal of Southridge High School.



“We anticipate a smooth leadership transition as Mrs. Hamaker-Teals adapts to her new role as principal,” stated Ron Williamson, assistant superintendent of secondary education. “She has demonstrated the ability to work collaboratively with staff and will provide continuity to an already successful educational program that results in positive outcomes for Southridge students.”



Hamaker-Teals is currently an assistant principal at Southridge High School and has served under the leadership of the school’s only two previous principals, Ron Williamson and Steve Biehn. She began her career in teaching mathematics at Kennewick and Southridge high schools in 1995. She also worked as a math/instructional coach at Southridge and a LAP summer school principal for the district. She became an assistant principal in 2011.



“For the past 20 years, I have been blessed to work a creative and talented staff as well as a diverse and committed student body,” stated Hamaker-Teals. “I am proud to now be the leader of Southridge and look forward to expanding student access to college credits during high school and continuing the traditions that make Southridge a unique and dynamic high school.”



Hamaker-Teals holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Whitman College, a Masters in Education with an emphasis in English as a Second Language (ESL) from Heritage College, and a Washington State Professional Administrator Certificate. In addition, she is a National Board Certified teacher in young adult mathematics.



Hamaker-Teals has two children who attend Kennewick schools. Her daughter Grace is in 10th grade at Southridge High School and her daughter Emma is in 7th grade at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School. Her husband, Chuck Hamaker-Teals, is a social studies teacher in the district.



Hamaker-Teals will replace Biehn who retires this year. She officially begins her new position July 1, 2016.



