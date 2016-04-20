Pickleball popularity exploding in Tri-Cities - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pickleball popularity exploding in Tri-Cities

Posted: Updated:

KENNEWICK, WA - Imagine a game that's a cross between tennis, ping-pong, and badminton but on a smaller court. It's called pickleball and it's considered the fastest growing sport in north America. Of course, our little corner of the world isn't immune.

On any given weekday, the Southridge Sports Complex pickleball courts are packed. 

"Usually we've got 8 to 12, and we're rotating in and out because there's only three courts," said Paul Barcus, a 30+ year veteran of the sport. 

This wasn't always the case. The local pickleball community is just a few years old. 

"The snowbirds actually brought this to us, and it's just grown and grown over the last couple years that I've been involved," said Judy DiPiazza. She's been playing for the last couple years. 

Snowbird-ambassadors, if you will, brought the sport back from Arizona with gusto.

"I mean they have million dollar sports complexes, devoted to pickleball," said DiPiazza.

Here there are a little under 100 active members in the Three Rivers Pickleball club and it's only growing. 

"We could always use more courts. There's getting to be more and more people," said Barcus.

The city of Kennewick is actually working on some new courts. Crews broke ground this week at Lawrence Scott Park. Part of the plans include a few more outdoor pickleball courts. The courts should be ready by mid-June.

Here's a fun fact about pickleball: it was created back in 1965 on Bainbridge Island in Washington. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Walla Walla

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:52:06 GMT

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

    Thursday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and VA's all across the country used the day as a way to honor those who fought courageously more than 40 years ago. 

    More >>

  • PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    PNNL, WSU form partnership for nuclear science innovations

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:44:44 GMT

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

    PNNL and WSU formed the WSU-PNNL Institute: a collection of three institutes that hope to make innovations in nuclear science and technology, and advance electric grids and bioproducts. 

    More >>

  • 88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    88-year-old retired preacher shares his experience with opioid addiction

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:41:57 GMT

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>

    Whether you like it or not, the opioid epidemic ravaging our nation can hit any walk of life, whether it's your next door neighbor or a stranger passing you on the street. 

    More >>
    •   