UPDATE: Sheriff's office has released new details on Prince's death today.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) - Sheriff's officials in Minnesota say deputies found music superstar Prince unresponsive in an elevator after they were summoned to his suburban Minneapolis compound.



Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson says first responders tried CPR but couldn't revive the 57-year-old musician. Olson says Prince was pronounced dead at 10:07 a.m. Thursday, about half an hour after deputies arrived.



Olson says the death is under investigation.



Hundreds of fans have gathered outside Prince's Paisley Park studio to mourn his death.



Sales of Prince's music have soared since news broke of the pop star's death.



Three of his songs - "Purple Rain," ''Little Red Corvette," and "When Doves Cry," - surged to 7th, 9th and 10th on iTunes' Top Songs chart.



Four of his albums - "The Very Best of Prince," ''Purple Rain," ''The Hits / The B-Sides," and "1999" - jumped to 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 8th on iTunes' Top Albums chart by Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE: CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) - Publicist: Pop music superstar Prince has died at his home in suburban Minneapolis.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a death at Paisley Park, where pop superstar Prince has his recording studios.



Jason Kamerud, Carver County chief sheriff's deputy, tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the investigation began on Thursday morning.



He said officials are withholding information about the identity of the deceased person until next of kin has been notified. A news release will come afterward.

