SWX Streaming Richland Regatta Racing - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

SWX Streaming Richland Regatta Racing

Posted: Updated:
SWX Streaming Richland Regatta Racing

RICHLAND, WA - It just became official! If you can't be there in person, SWX will be the only place you can catch hours of hydro racing during the first annual Richland Regatta. SWX is scheduled to stream racing three hours each day, June 3rd, 4th and 5th live from Howard Amon Park. You'll hear from drivers, crew members, fans, the works! Check out a preview the NWPBA put together below.

