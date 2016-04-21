1 dead, 2 injured in small plane crash in Woodland

WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say one person was killed and two were injured after a small plane ran off the runway at an airport in Woodland.



The Columbian reports (http://goo.gl/wnZV06 ) emergency personnel were called to the scene at about 3 p.m. Thursday for a single engine plane that had driven off the end of the runway, through a fence and up an embankment.



Three people were taken to a nearby hospital. Woodland Mayor Will Finn told to the newspaper that one person was killed.



Authorities say the plane, a Mooney M20K, is registered to a corporation in Woodinville and was bound for Renton.



Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the plane crashed under unknown circumstances. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.



Woodland is about 30 miles north of Portland, Oregon.



No other details were immediately available.



