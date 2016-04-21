Living Green: Up-cycling clothing

KENNEWICK, WA - Inside Scrap Tri-Cities in Kennewick, freelance fashion designer Amy Hanson creates a cardigan out of a shrunken pullover sweater.

"I think if you're able to take something and make it new, make it different, then it's more interesting to you as the wearer and even for the people in your life," Hanson said.

It is a process called up-cycling.

"Up-cycling means you take something that either wasn't a garment before or was a garment before and give it a second life as something else, a shopping tote, a new dress, a headband, anything you can think of," Hanson explained.

Hanson is not a stranger to the idea. "The first time I Up-cycled something, I was 15-years-old, we had started trying to dress ourselves."

With some scraps from what used to be a curtain, a sweater that no longer fits and some creativity, of course a little stitching here and there, a new creation is born.

"Whatever it is that I make, no body else is going to have it. It's going to be completely unique. It's one less thing in the landfill and I think that's what we want for the future."

If you want to learn more about up-cycling clothing, Hanson is teaching a T-shirt rehab class on May 12th at Scrap Tri-Cities.