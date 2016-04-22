Teenage girl steals paper man's car, crashes into building after - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Teenage girl steals paper man's car, crashes into building after chase

Photo: Kennewick Police Photo: Kennewick Police

TRI-CITIES, WA - Kennewick Police say early Friday morning a 17-year-old girl asked a newspaper delivery man for a ride and ended up stealing his car and crashing it into a building in Pasco.

Police say it all started in the area of 10th Ave. and Ione St. in Kennewick.

They say the girl asked the delivery man for a ride. When he stepped out of his Chevy Blazer to drop off some newspapers, she got in the driver's seat and took off.

Pasco Police were waiting for the young driver on their side of the Cable Bridge. They chased her to 5th Ave. and Lewis St. where she crashed into Angel's Salon.

Deputies booked her into Juvenile Detention on holds for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Attempting to Elude.

