Motorcycle Crash on SR 395 in Kennewick Friday Morning - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Motorcycle Crash on SR 395 in Kennewick Friday Morning

Posted:

KENNEWICK, WA - Crews responded to a motorcycle crash on Highway 395 this morning on the Kennewick side of the blue bridge.

The accident happened just before 9:30 this morning in the southbound lanes near the Columbia Drive exit.

Troopers say 24 year old Julio Urena was speeding when he hit the guardrail and was thrown over the embankment.

Urena was taken to Kadlec for his injuries. There is no word yet on his condition.

