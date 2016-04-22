NBC Right Now shred day 2016 Photos - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |
Member Center:
Create Account
|
Log In
Manage Account
|
Log Out
SITE SEARCH
WEB SEARCH BY
Home
News Links
Birthdays
Contact Us
How to Get SWX
News
Wake Up Northwest
Tri-Cities News
Yakima News Today
NW/National News
Dialed In
Crime Stoppers
Glenn's Hometown News
Astria Health - Health Alert
Weather
Current Conditions on Snoqualmie Pass
Blue Dog RV Weather Network
Interactive Radar
Weather Pictures
Monty's Blog
Washington Webcams
Ski Reports
Video Center
KNDU Programming
KNDO Programming
NBC Right Now Live Streaming Newscasts
Sports
Local Sports
SWX Sports
Lynx Healthcare Athlete of the Month
Golf Tri-Cities
Community
Hometown Proud
Tell Me Something Good!
Wake Up Your Pet
Heartwarming Happenings
KNDU Classroom Makeover
NBC Right Now Pet Food Drive
KNDO/KNDU Public Files
Events
Wake Up Your Garden
Check It Out
KNDU Classroom Makeover
So You Want to Buy a House
Wake Up Your Real Estate
Millennial March
Contests
Check It Out: Pictures
Contact Us
ON-Air Contest Rules
Weather Pictures
News DVD Copies
The NBC Right Now Team
Birthdays
KNDO/KNDU Public Files
Employment
NBC Right Now shred day 2016 Photos
Posted:
Friday, April 22, 2016 4:13 PM EDT
Updated:
Friday, April 22, 2016 4:13 PM EDT
ADVERTISEMENT
shred day
shred o
shred tracci
wakeup shred
tim shred
monty shred
Shred ends
shred day yak
13081842_10208220107556861_1671564307_n
shred race
13081953_10153399189212047_1912267339_n
13077374_10153399189122047_2053536452_n
13059876_10153399188972047_1124115156_n
13090021_10153399189017047_97175509_n
13081595_10153399189162047_1172920241_n
more shred
monty shred2
13081927_10208220107796867_1421329330_n
13084191_10208220107836868_1029392403_n
13046292_10208220107876869_309344361_n
13082107_10208220107476859_1464545951_n
13084198_10208220107636863_1314932691_n
13059713_10208220107596862_1663686371_n
13081800_10208220107916870_615766567_n
Slideshow: NBC Right Now Shred Day 2016
Photos from NBC Right Now's Shred day 2016.
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day Forecast
Weather Pix
School Closures
Home
News
Weather
Video Center
Sports
Community
Check It Out
Contact Us