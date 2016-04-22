Yakima Valley wineries offer Spring Barrel tasting activities this weekend

YAKIMA WA- Bring your own glass to the most popular annual event for Yakima Valley vintners, and for those in the know who appreciate the fine wines coming from the Yakima Valley. It is Spring Barrel tasting this weekend April 22-24, 2016.



Thousands of fans pilgrimage to the Valley each spring to experience the taste of the latest vintage before it is actually bottled. Those who attend Spring Barrel Tasting will enjoy a “Sneak Peek,” and first-hand knowledge of the wine. In addition to the barrel samples, many wineries are featuring a first look at new releases to sample and purchase.

The best way to peek at the future vintages is by purchasing your Premier Pass. Your Premier Pass will allow entrance to most participating wineries for a reduced or waived tasting fee. Passes can be purchased this weekend at the following wineries: Gilbert Cellars, Kana Winery, Stems wine shop (downtown Yakima), Treveri Cellars, Two Mountain Winery, Airfield Estates Winery, Terra Blanca Winery, Tapteil Winery, and Kitzke Cellars.

One of the newest wineries in the Valley, Purple Star Wines in Benton City, is offering an educational experience comparing their 2015 Syrah from an oak barrel to the same wine from a concrete tank. Premier Pass holders will also enjoy complimentary cheese and crackers.

As the oldest wine region in Washington State, Yakima Valley has many small wine towns whose residents enjoy sharing a rural lifestyle with visitors. The region produces a wide array of wine varietals grown in vineyards that range from the Yakima Valley to hillside plantings.

Organizers encourage you to choose a designated driver for the weekend, bring your own wineglass. More information can be found at wineyakimavalley.org.