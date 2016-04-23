RICHLAND, WA- For National Lost Dog Awareness Day, Pet Over Population Prevention wants owners to know how to prevent missing pets.



Volunteers at Pet Over Population Prevention in Richland suggest one way to keep track of pets is to have a microchip installed. If they are lost, they can be scanned and that information about where they belong will be found.

If you find a pet, you can take them to any local vet or shelter and have them scanned for free if they have a microchip. POPP said there is an example when having one of those devices could be useful.

"One of our foster homes found a female dog over in Kennewick. She wasn't microchipped. She didn't have on a collar or a tags. Thank goodness we did find her home, but we could've found her home faster if she was wearing a chip and/or tag," said Amanda LaRiviere, POPP Volunteer.

Another suggestion when looking for lost animals is checking social media like Craigslist and Facebook. People can also try Tri-Cities Animal Control. Something new for cat owners, if your cat is lost and it is wearing an orange collar, it lets people know that it is an indoor cat.

