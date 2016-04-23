Local Nepali reflects on nearly a year since the deadly earthquake

WEST RICHLAND, WA- Nearly one year after powerful twin earthquakes hit Nepal, many people are still struggling to rebuild their lives.

It is something most from Nepal will not forget, including the ones living in Washington. The deadly earthquake killed 10,000 and destroyed a million homes. Not only that, but buildings and schools are all gone too. One local man residing in the Tri-Cities from Nepal, said there is still a lot of work to be done to rebuild the country.

"I wish we would have half of the buildings and houses built so far, but none has been really built in terms of reconstruction," said Manoj Karkee, Nepali citizen living in the U.S.

There are still a lot of people living in tents and there is growing pressure from other countries asking where their donated money is going.

