More than a dozen disc catcher baskets donated to the Columbia Park course

KENNEWICK, WA- The Rotary Club of Columbia Center donated 19 disc catcher baskets to the Columbia Park Disc Golf Course in Kennewick.

Over the weekend, more than 100 disc golfers participated in the 20th Annual Windy River Open in Kennewick. This time was even more special because new disc catcher baskets are in the park donated by the Rotary Club of Columbia Center. The park was built in the 1980's and need upgrades.

The Tri-City Disc Golf Club hopes the same thing can eventually happen to their Lawless Park Course in Richland.

"We want to keep this for the players and for the community. Disc Golf is a great recreational activity. It's free to come down and play. You get about 6,000 steps in an average round. It's super good for your health, great sunshine and weather. We want to keep that going here in the Tri-Cities," said Dan Parr, member of the Tri-City Disc Golf Club.

Columbia Park is just one of three courses for disc golfing in the area. The players hoped to continue to make their courses look good and to prevent course damage.

