Pasco frozen food company voluntarily recalls certain products after Listeria test

PASCO, WA- The Food and Drug Administration's website says CRF Frozen Foods out of Pasco is issuing a voluntary recall on 15 frozen veggie items that could be contaminated with Listeria.

No illnesses have been reported but the company is recalling as a precaution. State health officials in Ohio discovered the Listeria through a routine test in organic petite green peas and some organic white sweet cut corn.

Symptoms of Listeria infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

For a specific full list of these foods including the UPC codes, click here.