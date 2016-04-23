Helicopter drops 2,000 balls in Kennewick, donations for Global War on Terror Memorial Foundation

KENNEWICK, WA- 2,000 golf balls fell from the sky Saturday afternoon for Gather 4 Him Christian College's first ever Helicopter Golf Ball drop at Columbia Park Golf Links in Kennewick.

Donations went to the Global War on Terror Memorial Foundation. The school celebrated the approval of Veterans Administration educational benefits for Veteran students. People bought golf balls for $10 each and the ball that landed the closest to the pin won $1,000.

"We chose that foundation because this past school year we received veterans education benefits, so now students are able to attend Gather 4 Him Christian College and they can receive those benefits. We have our first veteran on campus this year and he received those benefits,"

Right after the ball drop, the school held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new campus on West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick.