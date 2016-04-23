Benton County Fire recognizes Tri Tech students for special vide - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Benton County Fire recognizes Tri Tech students for special video project

Posted:

RICHLAND, WA- Benton County Fire District 4 held an awards ceremony Thursday night, recognizing Tri Tech instructor, Mike Greif. He accepted a plaque for his work with three of his students on a special video project they've been working on for the past few months.  

The three minute long video was put together by the students and covers the importance of the levy by showing a day in the life of Benton County Firefighter. Greif told us, "the kids were able to go out and cover these events and talk to different people and then edit together, the important graphic information and so it was a team effort it wasn't just one student doing it, it was several students in the class". 

 

    •   