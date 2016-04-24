KPD looking for car prowl suspect on the run

Kennewick police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding a car prowl suspect that may have hit several homes overnight.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding a car prowl suspect that may have hit several homes overnight.

The video comes from a home the 8000 Block of West Falls Avenue. The suspect is also believed to be involved in stealing a 2008 Silver Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV.

If you see that vehicle or know anything about this crime call 911.