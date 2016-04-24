KPD looking for wanted man accused of check forgery and stealing mail

If you know anything call 509-638-0333 immediately.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police are looking for a wanted man named Richard Vinson. Vinson 44 years old, about 5 foot 3 and weighs 130 pounds.

He has numerous warrants out for his arrest and is also a suspect in a check forgery case and is accused of stealing mail on Saturday. Vinson was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt and dark jeans, he may also have a cast or sling on his left arm.

