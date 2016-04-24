African Children's Choir performs in the Pacific Northwest

KENNEWICK, WA- The African Children's Choir performs all around the world is has made a stop in Kennewick.

Sunday's performance was at 7 p.m. at the Kennewick High School Fuller Auditorium

The directors said it is much more than just singing, it is about sharing their culture with the rest of the world.

"So many people are hearing stories about all these problems. Yes all that goes on, but there's hope for Africa. These children have the talent and potential to show the western world what Africa also has," said the directors.

The African Children's Choir is a non-profit organization that helps kids in Africa by focusing on education and providing for a better future. For more information, click their website.