Our Little Lambs hosted first Mother's Day Tea in Richland

RICHLAND, WA- Kadlec's Our Little Lambs hosted their first ever Mother's Day Tea at the Richland Community Center Sunday for mothers who have lost a baby.

Mother's Day is close, but it is not always easy for everyone. Our Little Lambs is a support group for mothers who experienced death of a baby before, during, or after birth. Sunday's free event brought mothers together and allowed them to share their losses.

"I just know how hard the first mother's day was for me after my daughter died. We just wanted to create something that mothers could come to and just feel honored, their babies can be remembered, and they can just feel loved and encouraged," said Jennifer Parks, event creator.

Mothers also made a special craft to honor their child. Our Little Lambs is the same group that hosts other events such as the Annual Balloon Release.