Tri-City Rage Player Profile: Daniel Gannon

TRI-CITIES, WA - All state defense. State champion. Prosser Mustang. Those three titles all have one thing in common, Daniel Gannon.

Now a player for the Tri City Rage Gannon first pursued college football as a wildcat.

"I went on scholarship to play football and baseball at Central Washington University. I played there from 2008 to 2010 and I left after I had shoulder surgery and knee surgery," said Gannon.

Suiting up since he was seven years old Gannon still wanted to play again despite tearing his rotator cuff, labrum, bicep tendon and AC joint.

"I think it's just I still have something left I feel like especially after I recover from my surgery and I realized I could still do it I was just looking for the outlet," said Gannon

Post-surgery Gannon dropped nearly 40 pounds before he started playing for the club team at Columbia Basin now he's back up to his normal weight around 220 with the Rage and says at this point it's all about the love of the game.

"It's better when you're playing for the joy of the game then you get some guys that are a little too cocky or a little too arrogant for the team and this everyone just comes together because we all just want to play football," said Gannon.

Play fast, hit hard. That's the motto for the Rage this season and according to Gannon this team is ready to do just that.