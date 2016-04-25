Fire destroys RV in Pasco Sunday afternoon

Crews tell NBC Right Now they believe electrical issues caused the fire. No one was hurt and firefighters put out the blaze quickly, however the RV is a total loss.

PASCO, WA- Pasco firefighters responded to an RV fire on the 5800 Block of West Sylvester Street around 4 p.m. On Saturday.

The RV, parked alongside of someone's home, was consumed by flames. The smoke could be seen by witnesses for a few miles.

Crews tell NBC Right Now they believe electrical issues caused the fire. No one was hurt and firefighters put out the blaze quickly, however the RV is a total loss.