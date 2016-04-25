Man arrested after allegedly shoplifting, ditching gun as he ran away

He was booked into the Benton County Jail.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police arrested 24-year-old Chance Fristed for allegedly shoplifting at Walmart and on a weapons violation.

Police released a surveillance image from the store after they claim Fristed stole and then jumped over a fence into the Canyon Lakes neighborhood. Officers say Fristed ditched a handgun in bushes nearby.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail.