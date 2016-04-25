KPD looking for shoplifter who threatened manager with a metal pole

Officers say the suspect ran off but they have not been able to identify him. If you know who he is, give them a call at 509-628-0333.

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police say they are investigating a shoplifting incident after looking at surveillance video.

They believe the suspect took a can of beer from the Grocery Outlet on 4th and Olympia. When the manager tried to confront the suspect, he threatened him with a metal pole.

Officers say the suspect ran off but they have not been able to identify him. If you know who he is, give them a call at 509-628-0333.