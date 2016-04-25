US 12, Lewis Street road work in Pasco this week - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

US 12, Lewis Street road work in Pasco this week

PASCO, WA- Drivers in Pasco will need to add a few extra minutes to their commute this week if you drive on US 12 near Lewis Street.

Road crews are repairing sections of the roadway both east and westbound in that area. There will also be ramp closures during the day. Crews will be working Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

