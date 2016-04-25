Richland Fire raises over $60,000.00 for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

They want to express their gratitude and thank everyone who donated for their generosity.

RICHLAND, WA- The Richland Fire Department says citizens of Richland and the Tri-Cities helped push them over the $60,000.00 mark, all by donating to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Captain Damon Bryan alone raised more than $13,000.00 towards the cause. The Scott Firefighter Stairclimb took place back in early March.

Firefighter Phebe Johanson took home some hardware as well, placing in 3rd for the females.

They want to express their gratitude and thank everyone who donated for their generosity.