Richland Fire raises over $60,000.00 for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

RICHLAND, WA- The Richland Fire Department says citizens of Richland and the Tri-Cities helped push them over the $60,000.00 mark, all by donating to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Captain Damon Bryan alone raised more than $13,000.00 towards the cause. The Scott Firefighter Stairclimb took place back in early March.

Firefighter Phebe Johanson took home some hardware as well, placing in 3rd for the females.

