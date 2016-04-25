Critics question efficacy of Eastern Promise program - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Critics question efficacy of Eastern Promise program

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) - Critics are questioning the efficacy of programs that allow high school students to gain college credit on school districts' dime.
    
The East Oregonian reports (http://is.gd/7rVNxB ) that the Oregon Educational Association's Community College Council recently wrote in a paper that programs like Eastern Promise are just a way for colleges to make extra money and that high school students often don't do well in subsequent classes as traditional college students.
    
InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihill says the failure rate for students in Eastern Promise programs is about 50 percent.
    
More than 2,800 students from roughly 40 high schools earned a total of more than 17,800 credits from Eastern Promise in 2014-15. Supporters of the program say it helps students succeed in college and cuts back on costs of higher education.
   

