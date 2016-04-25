Be prepared for emergencies with free downloadable app

Yakima, WA - Local officials are inviting the community to download a free app from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. The app can help you and your family prepare for various kinds of emergencies.

Recently, FEMA updated their app to make it much easier to use. Through the app you can set up to five locations in the U.S. to recieve emergency alerts for - including natural disasters, weather advisories, or even national threats - those alerts would get sent right to the users phone.

Not only does the app send alerts, but it also answers many frequently asked questions about natural disasters and preparedness.

"A lot of times when a disaster hits our brains kind of shut off, so you can actually click on the app and go down and search if it's a hurricane, or a flood, or a fire, wildfire, you can click those buttons and it can give you some good information on what you can grab right now to get you to safety," said Captain Jeff Pfaff with Yakima Fire Department.

So what do you need in your emergency kit? The app has a checklist available in the app, and it can even personalize the checklist to each users personal needs.

If a disaster happens in the users area, the app provides the nearest emergency shelter details, and users can even upload photos directly onto the app to help first responders know what kind of conditions they may be getting into.

The app is free to download, it is available in Spanish & English for Android, Blackberry, and IPhone.

If you want to download the app, click here.



