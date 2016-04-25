Hermiston man arrested for domestic assault while camping

MORROW COUNTY, WA- A 29-year-old man is in Umatilla County Jail facing several charges after allegedly attacking his wife while camping over the weekend.

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office said they were received a 911 call from 27-year-old Nicole Leticia Brown of Hermiston, saying she had been assaulted by her husband, John Alexander Brown on Saturday April 23rd at 8:30 p.m.

They were camping in the mountains above Blake’s Ranch, South of Heppner, with their two young daughters. She advised her husband has left on foot, and did not know his current location, according to the release.

Deputies brought Nicole and her children to the waiting ambulance, which transported them to Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner. Deputies could not John Brown that evening.

On Sunday April 24th Sheriff’s deputies found Brown as he was leaving the area with the truck and camp trailer. A felony stop was performed and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

John Alexander Brown was booked into Umatilla County Jail on charges of Assault II, three counts of Assault IV Domestic Felony, Harassment, Offensive Physical Contact, and two counts of Felon in Possession of a Weapon. Brown's bail is set at $90,500.