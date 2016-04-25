Cruz and Kasich form alliance to try and block Donald Trump GOP nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) - A collaboration between Ted Cruz and John Kasich aimed at carving up the anti-Donald Trump vote in coming primaries isn't sitting well with the Republican presidential front-runner.



Trump says his two rivals are colluding in a way that would be illegal in many industries.



He says in a statement that Cruz and Kasich are "mathematically dead" - meaning neither can gather enough delegates to clinch the nomination before the party's July convention. Trump says their extraordinary arrangement smacks of desperation by two "puppets of donors and special interests."



Under the arrangement, Kasich, the Ohio governor, will step back in the Indiana contest to let Cruz bid for voters who don't like Trump. Cruz, a Texas senator, will do the same for Kasich in Oregon and New Mexico.

