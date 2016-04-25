Kennewick man arrested after firing a gun of during confrontation

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police have arrested a man for firing off a gun during an argument early Monday morning.

Police say it happened just before 8:00 in the 2600 block of West Bruneau Place.

35-year-old Codie Supak and one of his neighbors got confrontational while arguing over loud music.

During the scuffle a pistol fell out of the neighbor's pocket and Supak then picked up the pistol and hit the neighbor in the head and went off,according to police.

Supak then dropped the neighbor's pistol and went back into his apartment.

Police got a search warrant and found Supak hiding in a bedroom and arrested him for assault and felon in possession of a firearm.