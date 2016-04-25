Deadline to register for Washington's presidential primary is Monday

KENNEWICK, WA- If you’re not yet registered to vote in the State of Washington but would like to participate in May’s presidential primary, then you have until the end of Monday to register online.

Presidential primary ballots will be mailed out to voters on May 6. Because Washington voters don’t register by party, you will be asked to declare for either the Republican or Democratic Party, signing an affirmation under penalty of perjury.

Your vote will be counted only if you’ve checked a Party box, signed and picked a candidate in that same Party.

The state’s political parties will be able to access the voter lists for 22 months following the primary.

If you missed the April 25 deadline, you can still register in person at your local elections office by May 16.

Mail in ballots are due postmarked by May 24. Drop boxes will be open that day until 8 p.m.