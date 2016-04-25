Local entrepreneurial-hopefuls compete in Tri-Cities Launch, brother-sister team earn top honors

RICHLAND, WA - Have you ever had a great idea but no idea what do about it? Well, over the weekend some of those aspiring entrepreneurs took part in a Shark Tank-like event: Tri-Cities Launch Weekend.

It was sponsored JMK Tech and Fuse Coworking. A brother and sister team, inspired by their father's technological-troubles running a car dealership. Compass SMS is a would-be full service website that streamlines the whole business side of selling cars.

"Especially the smaller dealerships are using paper and pen to keep things. Maybe they have some excel spreadsheets. Maybe they even have a piece of software. But this really centralizes all of that into a single system so they only have to open one thing," said Justin Jones with sister, Jennifer Olson sitting nearby.



Justin and Jennifer came away from the weekend with an entrepreneurial toolkit of resources to help them turn their idea into a full-fledged business. Their dad's prototype is in service in Oklahoma but the siblings are looking for some local dealerships to test the model and offer feedback.