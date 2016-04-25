Ryan Reynolds helps out Utah cinema in 'Deadpool' trouble

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Actor Ryan Reynolds is backing a Salt Lake City movie theater in hot water with Utah liquor authorities for serving drinks during a screening of his movie "Deadpool."



The star tweeted about the situation on Sunday, writing "Thank god, they've found a way to legislate fun." He also donated $5,000 to a fundraising website set up to help the theater called Brewvies pay its legal bills.



A representative for Reynolds confirmed the donation and that the tweet came from the actor.



Brewvies is facing a possible fine of up to $25,000 and could lose its liquor license. Undercover investigators cited the theater under a law that's generally used at strip clubs but also bans serving alcohol during films with simulated sex or full-frontal nudity.



The theater is challenging the citation in court.

