Spring Barrel Tasting weekend success for Wine Yakima Valley and Visit Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, WA- Wine Yakima Valley organized another Spring Barrel Tasting this past weekend. People were able to attend and try some wines in the area as long as they brought along their own wine glass.

While attendees were able to pay a five dollar tasting fee, they were also offering a Premier Pass. Wine Yakima Valley told us while the final numbers aren't in, at the beginning of the weekend they had sold 1500 Premier Passes and sold even more as the weekend continued. Wineries also noticed an increase in sales and attendance in their tasting rooms from previous years.

Visit Tri-Cities also told us the event not only attracts tourists to the area but also brings locals to the wineries for such special events, "so anytime the wineries are well organized and they have these events and it brings people to the Tri-Cities sometimes for the first time and then they see all that we have to offer it sends them to come back or to spend spend time here in the community doing other things". Dozens of wineries from Yakima to the Tri-Cities participated in the Spring Barrel Tasting.

If you may have missed the event Walla Walla will be hosting their Spring Release Weekend May 6 and May 7, for more information on that click here.