Renewable energy experts discussed the importance using solar energy at Badger Mountain Vineyard

KENNEWICK, WA- Professionals from around the state met at Badger Mountain Vineyard to show the vineyard's panels and to discuss the ways businesses can use renewable energy.

The wine barrels are kept at the perfect temperature and conditions because of the solar panels. Badger Mountain Vineyard became the first organic certified wine grape vineyard in Washington. Experts showed others around the region just how it all works, which is why these farm walks happen all over the state.

"It's meant to really target local farmers, local businesses, and give them the knowledge and tools and resources to adopt clean energy," said Mia Devine, project manager with Northwest Sustainable Energy Economic Development.

Renewable energy experts talked about climate change and how it is affecting local farms, and the benefits of using solar.

"Not only is it good for the environment, but it can be good for the business also," said Devine.

Solar panels are on top of the barrel building and the tasting room.

"I think it's really important to try to use the resources that we have on hand. We've done for years with the dams and the nuclear energy and we also have lots of sunshine," said Jonathan Lewis, Hire Electric.

Solar is a growing industry and users usually see the payoff in a few years. Badger Mountain Vineyard did just that. Hire Electric said they are installing more solar panels for other businesses.

"The more we can produce locally in the Tri-Cities, the better off we'll be and we need to make the sun a bigger part of that mix," said Lewis.