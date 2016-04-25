Reed brothers parents home in Ellensburg searched for evidence

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say two brothers charged with murder in the presumed killing of a missing Washington state couple have been spotted in Mexico.



Search warrant records filed Monday say several sightings of 53-year-old John Blaine Reed and 49-year-old Tony Reed in Mexico have been reported as recently as April 21.



Records also show investigators got a warrant for data for an iPhone used to make two calls on April 17 to a friend of the brothers in Phoenix.



Neighbors reported 46-year-old Monique Patenaude and 45-year-old Patrick Shunn missing on April 12.



Their vehicles were found on April 14 after being dumped over an embankment. Detectives concluded the couple had been killed after they searched the vehicles and the home where John Reed recently lived.

ELLENSBURG, WA - Two brothers charged with the murder of an Arlington couple, then trying to hide the evidence are still on the run. Last week Snohomish County sheriff's detectives searched their parents home in Ellensburg for evidence involved in the murders.

Brothers John Reed and Tony Reed are charged with the murder of Patrick Shunn and his wife Monique Patenaude. The couple was reported missing back on April 12th. Deputies later found the couple's abandoned car about two miles away from the murder scene. Blood from the car and from John Reed's property linked the brothers to the murder.

Then on April 13th, the brothers drove to their parents home on Tacoma avenue in Ellensburg, switched out cars, then took off the next day. It is believed they are either in Mexico or headed to Mexico.

Last Wednesday detectives spent the day removing evidence from their parents home. Police in Ellensburg said they could not comment on the investigation because it is being handled by Snohomish County sheriff's detectives.