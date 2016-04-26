UPDATE: Standoff situation in Kennewick following early morning stabbing

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police have released the names of the two people stabbed early Tuesday morning. Police found Michelle Maldanado and Phillmore Cole with stab wounds and lacerations.

Police say the suspect, Rayfield Cole lives next door to Philmore Cole and the two are brothers.

Officers believe Rayfield stabbed Maldanado first and others called on Philmore to come help.

They also say there were kids around at the time of the stabbings.

Deputies booked Rayfield into the Benton County Jail on one count of Assault 1, Domestic Violence and one count of Assault 2, Domestic Violence.

Detectives are now interviewing witnesses, including the children.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Trios Health reported Maldanado's condition as serious and Philmore as having been released.

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police have identified the man who stabbed two people and then held himself up in his apartment early Tuesday morning.

Police say Rayfield Cole, 47 armed himself with two large knifes and told officers on scene they were going to have to shoot him.

Police say officers convinced him to surrender after he cut his own wrists.

Medics took him to the hospital for his injures.

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick police say a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment after stabbing two people has surrendered.

Police say early Tuesday morning the man stabbed his brother and a woman. He then barricaded himself inside an apartment in the area of N. Cleveland St. and W. Canal Dr.



After about an hour long standoff with Kennewick Police, Pasco Police, Benton County Sheriff Deputies and SWAT, the suspect surrendered.

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick police say early Tuesday morning a man barricaded himself inside an apartment after stabbing his brother and another woman.

Police say the stabbing happened in the area of N. Cleveland St. and W. Canal Dr. Medics took the two victims to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. Hospital staff says the woman is in serious condition and the man is in fair condition.

As of 7 a.m. the man was still inside the apartment. Kennewick Police, Pasco Police, Benton County Sheriff Deputies and SWAT have been working to get the man out. They say he has been threatening officers with knives.

This is a developing story we will continue following throughout the morning.