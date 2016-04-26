Early morning fire destroys Kennewick home

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick firefighters say a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a home along the 3900 block of S. Zillah St.

Firefighters say neighbors noticed the fire just before 3 a.m. and called 911. When crews arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames.

Crews say no one was home at the time. Neighbors told them the house has been under renovation.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause.