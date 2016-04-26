Yakima woman flown to Seattle hospital after crashing car along - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima woman flown to Seattle hospital after crashing car along I-90

Posted: Updated:

CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says a Yakima woman was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Tuesday after crashing her car along Interstate 90.

Troopers say 43-year-old Jerri King was driving east on I-90. Around 3:50 a.m. she lost control of her car at a curve about 6 miles west of Cle Elum. Her car went off the road and crashed into a light pole. 

Medics flew King to Haborview Medical Center to be treated for her injuries. A 13-year-old boy inside her car was also injured. Medics took him to Kittitas Valley Healthcare in Ellensburg.

Troopers say there were no drugs or alcohol involved. They are investigating the cause of the crash. 

    •   